2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S debuts with 1,252cc Revolution Max engine

Jul 14, 2021

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has launched the 2021 Sportster S model. It carries a price-tag of $14,999 (roughly Rs. 11.2 lakh) and will reach dealerships later this year. The premium sports tourer offers a mighty Revolution Max 1250T engine, a TFT display, an all-LED lighting setup, and a bevy of electronic riding aids, including cruise control and traction control. Here are more details.

Design

It comes in three color options

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a fuel capacity of 11.8-liter

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S features a naked design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, high-mounted dual exhausts, a wide handlebar, and a rectangular headlight. It also houses a 4.0-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. The vehicle is offered in Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson, and Stone Washed Pearl White color variants.

Information

A 1,252cc engine fuels the bike

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S draws power from a 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, Revolution Max 1250T engine that is tuned to make 121hp of maximum power and 125Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

Safety

Cornering ABS and traction control are offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, Drag Torque Slip Control, and three riding modes- Sport, Road, and Rain. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is priced at $14,999 (roughly Rs. 11.2 lakh) and is slated to reach showrooms later this year. As of now, there is no official word on the arrival of the bike in India.