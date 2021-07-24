Ducati unveils limited-edition Panigale V2 Bayliss motorbike

Ducati has introduced a new limited-run Panigale V2 model, called the Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary. It pays homage to the World Superbike champion Troy Bayliss and celebrates the first of the three World SBK titles won by him. The vehicle comes with a special livery and graphics on the body while the hardware remains unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss edition houses a 4.3-inch TFT color display

The Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary model features a fully-faired body with graphics inspired by the 996 R bike. It also sports Bayliss's autograph on the muscular fuel tank and his race number 21 on the sides. The vehicle is available with a rider-only saddle, 17-inch alloy wheels, and weighs 197kg, which is 3kg lighter than the standard version.

Information

It is fueled by a 153hp, 955cc engine

The Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary motorbike draws power from a 955cc, twin-cylinder engine that produces 152.8hp of power at 10,750rpm and 104Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

The bike offers three riding modes

Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary model is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, wheelie control, and three riding modes- Race, Sport, and Street. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by Ohlins NX30 forks on the front and a TTX36 shock absorber on the rear.

Information

Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary: Pricing

The pricing details of the Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary edition are yet to be announced. For reference, the standard Panigale V2 costs Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.