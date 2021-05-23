Honda Hornet 2.0 bike available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

Japanese automaker Honda has announced a 5% cashback of up to Rs. 3,500 on its BS6-compliant Hornet 2.0 motorcycle in India. This offer is valid on EMI transactions till June 30 via SBI Credit Cards. Notably, the company's Shine bike and the Activa 6G, Dio, and Grazia 125 scooters are also available with this benefit. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in five shades

The Honda Hornet 2.0 has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and sporty graphics. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. It's offered in five shades: Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Orange Repsol (Repsol Edition).

Information

It is fueled by a 17hp, 184cc engine

The Honda Hornet 2.0 draws power from a BS6-compliant 184.4cc engine that generates a maximum power of 17.03hp at 8,500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

For ensuring the safety of the rider, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda Hornet 2.0: Pricing

In India, the standard Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1,31,270 while the Repsol Edition is priced at Rs. 1,33,270 (both prices, ex-showroom Mumbai). At this price point, it takes on TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Yamaha MT-15.