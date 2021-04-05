Japanese automaker Honda has revised the prices of its entire line-up of scooters and motorbikes in India this month, including the Dio, Activa 6G, XBlade, and Hornet 2.0. While the Dio has become cheaper, the rest of the models have received a price-hike. However, there are no changes to their design, features, and specifications. Here are more details.

Scooter #1 Honda Dio: Price starts at Rs. 63,273

Honda Dio has become cheaper by Rs. 1,283 in India. The scooter has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, a digital instrument console, and a full-LED lighting setup. It runs on a 109.51cc engine that is linked to a CVT gearbox and generates 7.65hp of power and 9Nm of torque. The vehicle is also equipped with drum brakes on both the wheels

Scooter #2 Honda Activa 6G: Price begins at Rs. 67,843

The Activa 6G has become costlier by Rs. 1,231. The vehicle comes with an indicator-mounted front apron, a large flat-type seat, and an analog instrument console. It is powered by a 109.51cc fuel-injected engine that makes 7.68hp/8.79Nm and is paired to a CVT gearbox. For safety, there are drum brakes on both the wheels along with combo braking system for better handling.

Bike #1 Honda XBlade: Price starts at Rs. 1,09,264

Honda XBlade has received a price-hike of Rs. 2,708. It has a muscular fuel tank, a full-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It draws power from a 162.71cc engine that generates 13.61hp/14.7Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. For safety, it has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS.

Bike #2 Honda Hornet 2.0: Price begins at Rs. 1,29,608

The prices of the Honda Hornet 2.0 have been increased by Rs. 1,660. The motorbike sports a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup. It runs on a 184.4cc engine, which is linked to a 5-speed gearbox and delivers 17hp/16.1Nm. The vehicle comes with disc brakes on both the wheels along with single-channel ABS.

Pricing These models have also received a price-hike