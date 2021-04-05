-
Honda revises prices of its entire two-wheeler line-up in IndiaLast updated on Apr 05, 2021, 04:53 pm
Japanese automaker Honda has revised the prices of its entire line-up of scooters and motorbikes in India this month, including the Dio, Activa 6G, XBlade, and Hornet 2.0.
While the Dio has become cheaper, the rest of the models have received a price-hike. However, there are no changes to their design, features, and specifications.
Here are more details.
Scooter #1
Honda Dio: Price starts at Rs. 63,273
Honda Dio has become cheaper by Rs. 1,283 in India. The scooter has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, a digital instrument console, and a full-LED lighting setup.
It runs on a 109.51cc engine that is linked to a CVT gearbox and generates 7.65hp of power and 9Nm of torque.
The vehicle is also equipped with drum brakes on both the wheels
Scooter #2
Honda Activa 6G: Price begins at Rs. 67,843
The Activa 6G has become costlier by Rs. 1,231. The vehicle comes with an indicator-mounted front apron, a large flat-type seat, and an analog instrument console.
It is powered by a 109.51cc fuel-injected engine that makes 7.68hp/8.79Nm and is paired to a CVT gearbox.
For safety, there are drum brakes on both the wheels along with combo braking system for better handling.
Bike #1
Honda XBlade: Price starts at Rs. 1,09,264
Honda XBlade has received a price-hike of Rs. 2,708. It has a muscular fuel tank, a full-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on blacked-out wheels.
It draws power from a 162.71cc engine that generates 13.61hp/14.7Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
For safety, it has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS.
Bike #2
Honda Hornet 2.0: Price begins at Rs. 1,29,608
The prices of the Honda Hornet 2.0 have been increased by Rs. 1,660. The motorbike sports a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup.
It runs on a 184.4cc engine, which is linked to a 5-speed gearbox and delivers 17hp/16.1Nm.
The vehicle comes with disc brakes on both the wheels along with single-channel ABS.
Pricing
These models have also received a price-hike
Following the latest price-revision, the Activa 125 starts at Rs. 71,674, the Grazia begins at Rs. 75,859, and the CD Dream 110 retails at Rs. 64,421.
The CB Shine, SP125, and the Unicorn now cost Rs. 71,550, Rs. 77,145, and Rs. 97,356, respectively.
However, the Livo bike has become cheaper and now starts at Rs. 69,971 (all prices, ex-showroom).