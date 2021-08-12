2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to debut on August 27

Aug 12, 2021

Royal Enfield will launch the 2021 Classic 350 motorbike in India on August 27, according to Autocar. Previously, it was rumored to debut on August 31. The vehicle will have a retro-inspired look and shall offer many features, including a Meteor 350-sourced Tripper Navigation system. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, air-and-oil cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

A semi-digital instrument console is expected to be offered

The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be based on the J-platform. It will feature a retro look with a rounded headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a lengthy chrome exhaust. It will also house circular mirrors and a semi-digital instrument panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity and Tripper Navigation. Alloy wheels are rumored to be available on certain variants.

Information

A 20.2hp engine will fuel the bike

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc engine which will generate 20.2hp of power and 27Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

ABS will be provided for safety

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single- or dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be announced at the time of its launch on August 27. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom).