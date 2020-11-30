Royal Enfield, in association with Moto GB, has launched a new 'Adventure Edition' of the Himalayan motorcycle in the UK. The off-roader shares its design elements and mechanical specifications with the standard model while offering pre-installed accessories like crash guards, panniers, knuckle guards, as well as a transparent windshield. Here's our roundup.

Design Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition: At a glance Credits:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition is built on a half-duplex split cradle frame and has an exposed design. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlight, and hazard lights. It has a kerb weight of 199kg and a 15-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition is powered by a 411cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 24.5hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?