As a tribute to its race car drivers, Bugatti has revealed a special edition of its Chiron hypercar, named Les Legendes du Ciel. The premium model is limited to just 20 units. As for the key highlights, it has an aviation-themed design inside-out and draws power from an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W16 petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Bugatti Chiron Les Legendes du Ciel: At a glance

The special edition Bugatti Chiron is differentiated from the standard model by a 'Gris Serpent' matte gray paintwork and a thick white racing stripe running from the front to the back. The car comes with sleek headlamps, wide air dams, a full-width tail lamp, a rear wing, and quad exhaust tips. On the sides, it has designer wheels, bespoke badging, and French flag motifs.

Information Power and performance

Bugatti Chiron Les Legendes du Ciel is powered by an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W16 petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 1,500hp and a peak torque of 1,600Nm. The car can clock a top-speed of 420km/h.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The special edition Chiron has an aviation-themed cabin with light brown leather upholstery, door panels with hand-sketched decorations, a polished aluminium armrest, and a center console insert which pays tribute to the Type 13 racer. The hypercar also gets auto climate control, key-less entry, ventilated seats, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. For safety, it has multiple airbags, crash sensors, and parking cameras.

Information What about the pricing?