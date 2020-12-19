Royal Enfield will launch the next-generation Himalayan motorcycle in India sometime in 2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the bike has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design aspects. As per the picture, there will be no significant visual changes. However, it should get new body colors, a USB charger, and a Tripper Navigation system. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: At a glance

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will sit on a half-duplex split cradle frame and have an off-road friendly design. It will feature a chiseled fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a halogen headlight, and a raised windscreen. The bike will also pack a semi-digital instrument console with a Tripper Navigation system, a USB charger, and shall ride on spoked wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will draw power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, the current-generation model makes 24.3hp of maximum power and 32Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike should be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability