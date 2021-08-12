Omega Zoro and Fiare electric scooters break cover in India

Omega Seiki Mobility has unveiled its Zoro and Fiare electric scooters in India. Their bookings will start by the end of this month. As for the highlights, the two vehicles have a minimalist design and are available in seven shades. They draw power from an electric powertrain and promise a range of up to 100km per charge. Here are more details.

Design

The e-scooters have an optional telematics unit and designer wheels

Omega Fiare

The Omega Zoro and Fiare have a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat, an optional telematics unit, designer wheels, and rectangular mirrors. Both the vehicles tip the scales at 70kg and have a loading capacity of 200kg. They will be up for grabs in seven colors, including White and Red. Details regarding their lighting setup are unknown as of now.

Information

They have a top-speed of 45km/h

The Omega Zoro and Fiare run on an electric motor mated to a 2kWh battery that takes two hours to be charged. The vehicles have a top-speed of 45km/h and promise a range of 85-100km per charge.

Safety

They sport a disc brake on the front wheel

Omega Zoro

In terms of safety equipment, the Omega Zoro and Fiare are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It is unclear if ABS or CBS is also on offer. Suspension duties on the two electric scooters are taken care of by front forks and a shock absorber on the rear.

Information

Omega Zoro and Fiare: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the Omega Zoro and Fiare in India will be announced at the time of launch. Deliveries of the two electric scooters should commence by this festive season.