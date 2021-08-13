Harley-Davidson Sportster S enters the Indian market

Harley-Davidson has announced its latest cruiser bike, the Sportster S, for the Indian market. To recall, it went official in the US last month. The Sportster S features a magnificent design along with a host of electronic riding aids. It carries the new Revolution Max 1250 engine, which comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S offers a bossy look with a sloping fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, side-mounted dual exhausts, and a rectangular headlamp. It also houses a 4.0-inch TFT instrument panel, a Bluetooth-enabled infotainment system, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 228kg and a fuel capacity of 11-liter.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S draws power from a 1,252cc, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 121hp of power and 127Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

For the rider's safety, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser are taken care of by Showa's inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Pricing and availability

The India pricing details of the Harley-Davidson Sportster S are under the wraps, for now. However, it is expected to go on sale later this year and be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). In the US, it costs $14,999 (roughly Rs. 11.13 lakh).