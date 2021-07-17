Harley-Davidson Sportster S bike might be launched in India soon

US automaker Harley-Davidson has listed the Sportster S cruiser motorcycle on its Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch here. To recall, the bike was just unveiled earlier this week. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an imposing look and is offered with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250T engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has a TFT instrument console and full-LED lighting

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, side-mounted twin exhausts, wide handlebars with circular mirrors, and a rectangular headlamp. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 4.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 11.8 liters and tips the scales at 221kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 121hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S draws power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250T engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 121hp and a peak torque of 125Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety

It offers four riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control. It also offers four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and Custom. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S sports a price figure of $14,999 (around Rs. 11.2 lakh). This premium cruiser motorcycle is expected to make its way to our shores soon.