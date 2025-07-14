Is Sydney Sweeney the next Bond girl?

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria, is being considered for the next Bond girl in the upcoming James Bond film. According to The Sun, director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) believes Sweeney is "hugely talented" and has an "alluring appeal to younger generations." This casting decision comes as part of efforts by producers and Villeneuve to modernize the iconic spy franchise.

Appeal What makes Sweeney the best choice? A source told The Sun, "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond. Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise." "They've hung out together a lot, and he has admired her stratospheric rise. Plus, Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls".

Director's admiration Villeneuve and Sweeney are reportedly friends Villeneuve, known for films like Dune and Sicario, has reportedly become friends with Sweeney and is keen to work with her. The two were seen having a long chat at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, where they were joined by Ana de Armas (a former Bond girl). Interestingly, Sweeney and de Armas are part of Ron Howard's survival thriller Eden, set to release in August 2025.

Amazon influence Bezos is reportedly in favor of Sweeney Sweeney recently attended Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's wedding in Venice. Reports suggest that Bezos, whose company Amazon currently has creative control of the James Bond franchise via MGM, is also in favor of Sweeney's casting. This could be a strategic move to revitalize the series for a new generation of viewers.