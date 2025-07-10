5 times Whoopi Goldberg owned the screen

With her versatile acting skills and unique charisma, Whoopi Goldberg has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has taken on numerous roles that left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. Her performances span various genres, showcasing her ability to adapt and excel in different characters. Here are five of her most iconic roles that highlight her talent and contribution to cinema.

Breakthrough role 'The Color Purple' as Celie In The Color Purple, Goldberg played the role of Celie, a woman who goes through tremendous pain but discovers her inner strength. The movie is credited with making Goldberg a serious actor who can deliver a powerhouse performance. Her role earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination, paving the way for her successful career in Hollywood.

Comic Relief 'Ghost' as Oda Mae Brown In movie history, few characters have been as iconic as Goldberg's Oda Mae Brown in Ghost. The psychic who helps solve a mystery, Goldberg lent her performance a sense of humor and warmth that made the film a classic. She won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie, a role that highlighted her comedic timing and depth in otherwise light-hearted characters.

Musical comedy star 'Sister Act' as Deloris Van Cartier Sister Act starred Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer hiding out in a convent after witnessing a crime. The film was an absolute commercial hit and loved by audiences for its humor and music. From her energetic performance to the movie's charm, Goldberg contributed to it all, making it one of her most memorable roles.

Sci-fi icon 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' as Guinan In Star Trek: The Next Generation, Goldberg played the mysterious bartender Guinan on the USS Enterprise. Her character offered wisdom and guidance to crew members during their journeys. The role was the perfect opportunity for Goldberg to delve into science fiction while keeping her signature style intact, adding yet another feather to her already diverse portfolio.