Did Prosenjit Chatterjee 'insult' Bengali language? Decoding controversy

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee recently found himself in a controversy after his comments at the trailer launch of Bollywood film Maalik . When a reporter asked him a question in Bengali, he asked back, "Why do you need to talk in Bengali?" This remark sparked outrage on social media, with many accusing him of insulting the Bengali language.

Clarification He apologized on Thursday Chatterjee took to Instagram on Thursday to clarify his comments. In Bengali, he wrote, "In the last few days, something that I said, a sentence of mine, has created quite a stir." "I have been working in Bengali for the last 42 years... I was present at the trailer launch of Maalik in Juhu PVR for a media interaction."

Apology 'I didn't anticipate the response to my statement' Chatterjee explained, "Whoever from the cast and crew was present on stage was mainly interacting in English. A journalist from Bengal asked me a question in Bengali." "But at that time, I felt that if I replied in Bengali, then the others wouldn't be able to understand what I was saying...I think it was a misunderstanding." "I didn't anticipate the response to my statement. Perhaps I wasn't able to state my perspective with the use of some English words."

Statement Bengali is the language of my soul, love: Chatterjee Chatterjee further stressed his love for Bengali, saying, "Bengali is the language of my life and love. Bengali is the language of my soul, the language of my love." "But the judgment of Bengali people has always been paramount to me, and it always will be, till my last breath." He concluded by apologizing to those he hurt with his words.