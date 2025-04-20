Rajkummar may star in Ujjwal Nikam biopic after Aamir's exit
What's the story
The much-anticipated biopic on renowned public prosecutor and Padma Shri recipient Ujjwal Nikam, produced by Dinesh Vijan, has witnessed a massive casting shake-up.
Aamir Khan, who was initially supposed to play the lead role, has now exited the project.
This development has paved the way for Rajkummar Rao to take on the lead role.
Casting talks
Rao's potential involvement in the Nikam biopic
A source close to the development told Mid-Day, "Dinesh is keen on having Rajkummar play Nikam. He brings the right intensity and range to the role."
"Preliminary talks have been positive, but Raj is immersed in prep for Vikramaditya Motwane's next, which is a physically and emotionally demanding script since he plays a sportsman."
"The dates will need to be worked out."
Film adjustment
Nikam biopic to undergo tonal shift
The source also revealed Vijan is eyeing a tonal shift for the Nikam biopic.
"It was always going to be a compelling courtroom drama with a political undercurrent, but now the team is exploring a grittier and more grounded treatment that fits Raj's style more, if he comes on board."
Interestingly, this won't be the first film on Nikam.
The 2017 Marathi film Aadesh—The Power of Law was inspired by Nikam's life events.
Career overview
Nikam's career highlights and Rao's next
Nikam's career spans over three decades.
Among the high-profile cases he has dealt with include the 1997 murder of Gulshan Kumar, the Khairlanji massacre in 2006, the 1993 Bombay bombings, the 2003 Gateway of India bombing and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Meanwhile, Rao is awaiting the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, premiering on May 9.