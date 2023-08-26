Aamir Khan-Dinesh Vijan to produce Ujjwal Nikam biopic: Report

Entertainment

Aamir Khan-Dinesh Vijan to produce Ujjwal Nikam biopic: Report

Written by Isha Sharma August 26, 2023 | 02:00 pm 2 min read

Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan are reportedly in talks to produce a biopic

After the failure of his ambitious dramedy Laal Singh Chaddha last year, actor Aamir Khan has stepped back from acting for some time. However, he has been working passionately on film production through his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Now, recent reports state that he might collaborate with producer Dinesh Vijan to jointly bankroll celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's biopic.

Why does this story matter?

Aamir Khan Productions is behind several hit and blockbuster Hindi films such as Dangal, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, and Secret Superstar, among others. Lapata Ladies, the Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey remake, and the Campeones remake are some of its upcoming titles. Vijan, on the other hand, is behind the Indian horror-comedy universe, including Stree, Bhediya, and the yet-to-be-released Stree 2 and Bhediya 2.

Film is all but locked, say reports

A source told Pinkvilla, "Aamir was introduced to the journey of Ujjwal Nikam in the pre-pandemic times...he has been interested in bringing it to the spectacle ever since then." "There have been several drafts of scripts written by multiple producer partners, but after all the discussions, Aamir is now on the verge of locking his association with Dinesh Vijan on the Ujjwal Nikam biopic."

Lead actor hasn't been zeroed in on yet

"The idea is to take it on floors in 2024 and the casting calls are expected to roll out from year-end," the source further told Pinkvilla. "While Aamir was definitely considering to lead the biopic himself, one can't say if it's a film starring Aamir Khan or a production with another actor stepping in to play the lead at this point in time."

Know more about Nikam and his career

Padma Shri recipient Nikam is a special public prosecutor who has worked on several high-profile and risky cases over the years. Some of the cases he was involved in were the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case, and the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. The 2017 Marathi film Aadesh—The Power of Law was inspired by his life's events.

Share this timeline