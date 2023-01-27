Entertainment

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films to adapt Harinder Sikka's 'Vichhoda'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 27, 2023, 06:14 pm 1 min read

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films acquired rights of Sikka's 'Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing'

On Friday, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films announced that it has acquired the rights to the best-selling novel Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing by Indian Navy officer-turned-author Harinder Sikka. Notably, the author's first novel titled Calling Sehmat was also adapted. It became the blockbuster film Raazi, which was directed by Meghna Gulzar, and starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

An untold story of strength and resilience

The novel, published in 2019, is set against the backdrop of the 1947 riots and follows the story of a Punjabi girl named Bibi Amrit Kaur. Due to the riots, her life is torn apart, and she is left alone to deal with the challenges ahead. Just like the novel Calling Sehmat, this book also emphasizes the lead character's strengths, sacrifices, and resilience.

Maddock Films proudly comes together with Harinder Sikka, author of "Calling Sehmat", adapted into the blockbuster film "Raazi", to acquire Vichhoda- in the shadow of longing.."#DineshVijan @sikka_harinder pic.twitter.com/cgqtihsc2v — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 27, 2023