Why it is illegal to die in this Spanish town

In the small town of Lanjaron, Granada, Spain , a peculiar law has been in effect for over two decades. The law prohibits residents from dying in the town, a tongue-in-cheek response to a real issue: an overcrowded cemetery with no land available for expansion. The unusual rule was introduced by former mayor Jose Rubio in 1999 as a symbolic gesture to highlight the urgency of the problem.

Law's resonance What does the edict say? The edict read, "It is hereby forbidden to die in Lanjaron." Rubio had said at the time, "I am just a mayor. Above me there is God, who is ultimately the one who runs things." The unusual approach resonated with residents who appreciated the satirical response to bureaucratic deadlock. It is unclear whether the town's cemetery was ever expanded, but Lanjarón still only has one graveyard inside its municipal limits 26 years later.

Town's charm Health tourism hotspot Leaving aside its unusual law, Lanjaron is a normal municipality with a population of about 4,000 people. The town is famous for its mineral-rich springs that attract visitors seeking therapeutic treatments. Its historic spa dates back to the 18th century and remains popular for health tourism. Recently, it has become popular among Gen Z travelers on TikTok as an alternative to crowded tourist spots like Barcelona and Majorca.

Cultural events Cultural celebrations and local economy Lanjaron is also known for its cultural celebrations, particularly the Fiesta del Agua y del Jamon (Water and Ham Festival). The event features locals and visitors engaging in a massive water fight to honor the town's aquatic heritage. The local economy is supported by its water industry, agriculture, and tourism. Lanjaron produces almonds, olives, and grapes, with wines and hams being regional specialties.