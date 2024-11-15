Summarize Simplifying... In short A devastating fire at a Spanish retirement home resulted in 10 fatalities and left 2 critically injured.

The blaze, which started in a single room around 5:00am, spread smoke throughout the residence, with the cause of death likely due to smoke inhalation.

The blaze, which started in a single room around 5:00am, spread smoke throughout the residence, with the cause of death likely due to smoke inhalation.

This incident follows similar tragedies in recent years, prompting an official investigation and expressions of sorrow from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

A fire broke out at a care home on Friday

Spain: Fire at retirement home kills 10, 2 critically injured

What's the story A fire broke out on Friday at a care home in the small town of Villafranca de Ebro, Spain, killing 10 people and leaving two critically injured. The Jardines de Villafranca facility, originally established in 2008 as a home for the elderly, had recently begun accommodating individuals with mental health challenges, reports said. At the time of the blaze, the northeastern town's facility, which houses 82 residents and employs two workers, was fully occupied.

Casualties and response

'Must stand with victims...': Minister

Angel Victor Torres, the minister responsible for cooperation with Spain's regions, during an interview with TVE said, "We must stand with the victims...which has left 10 people dead and two in a critical condition. Hopefully, these two people will recover." Mayor Volga Ramirez Gamiz explained that the fire began around 5:00am (0400 GMT) in a single room, though smoke spread throughout the residence. "Fortunately, that room has a security door," she said, adding, which helped contain the flames.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway

Fernando Beltran, the central government's representative in the Aragon region, confirmed that an investigation would be launched into the incident. "The cause of death for these 10 people cannot yet be confirmed, as it is under investigation, but in such cases, fatalities are often due to smoke inhalation," he stated.

Official reaction

PM expresses sorrow

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his sorrow, saying he was "shocked by the tragedy" and wished a swift recovery for the critically injured. Spain has experienced similar incidents in recent years. In February 2024, a fire in a Madrid nursing home killed three people, while six others died in a similar fire in Moncada, Valencia, in January 2022.