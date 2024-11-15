Spain: Fire at retirement home kills 10, 2 critically injured
A fire broke out on Friday at a care home in the small town of Villafranca de Ebro, Spain, killing 10 people and leaving two critically injured. The Jardines de Villafranca facility, originally established in 2008 as a home for the elderly, had recently begun accommodating individuals with mental health challenges, reports said. At the time of the blaze, the northeastern town's facility, which houses 82 residents and employs two workers, was fully occupied.
'Must stand with victims...': Minister
Angel Victor Torres, the minister responsible for cooperation with Spain's regions, during an interview with TVE said, "We must stand with the victims...which has left 10 people dead and two in a critical condition. Hopefully, these two people will recover." Mayor Volga Ramirez Gamiz explained that the fire began around 5:00am (0400 GMT) in a single room, though smoke spread throughout the residence. "Fortunately, that room has a security door," she said, adding, which helped contain the flames.
Investigation underway
Fernando Beltran, the central government's representative in the Aragon region, confirmed that an investigation would be launched into the incident. "The cause of death for these 10 people cannot yet be confirmed, as it is under investigation, but in such cases, fatalities are often due to smoke inhalation," he stated.
PM expresses sorrow
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his sorrow, saying he was "shocked by the tragedy" and wished a swift recovery for the critically injured. Spain has experienced similar incidents in recent years. In February 2024, a fire in a Madrid nursing home killed three people, while six others died in a similar fire in Moncada, Valencia, in January 2022.