Gujarat: Fire at Surat factory kills 2; over 100 rescued

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 12:17 pm

A fire broke out at a factory in Surat, Gujarat this morning.

A fire broke out at a packaging factory in Gujarat's Surat district in the early hours of Monday, news agency ANI reported. At least two people died in the incident while several others sustained injuries. A total of 125 people have been rescued from the unit, located in Kadodara industrial area of the city, officials said. Here are more details on this.

Details

Incident happened at Viva Packaging Company around 4:30 am

The incident occurred at the Viva Packaging Company around 4:30 am, Kadodara Police Inspector Hemant Patel said. The fire started from the unit's first floor and soon spread to the other floors. The basement, ground, first floor, and some spaces of the stairs were filled with clothes which caught fire. Videos from the scene showed people standing on the building's roof, calling for help.

Twitter Post

Here are the visuals from the spot

#WATCH Around 125 people were rescued, two died in fire at a packaging factory in Kadodara's Vareli in Surat, early morning today; Fire fighting operation underway#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dWsjwmPTph — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Operations

10 fire engines used; injured shifted to hospitals

More than 100 people were pulled out using a hydraulic lift as part of the rescue operations. Over 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Some people allegedly jumped from the building in an attempt to save their lives. The injured people have since been shifted to various hospitals situated near the factory.

Quote

Cause of fire has not been ascertained yet

"The workers working in the packaging unit were rescued by a hydraulic crane. Some people allegedly jumped from the building to save their lives," said Rupal Solanki, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bardoli. "Two people have been reported dead and 125 people have been rescued so far by the fire department." The cause of the blaze is yet to be established.