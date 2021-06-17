Gujarat: Teenage tribal couple thrashed for eloping; three people arrested

Three accused have been arrested in the case

A young tribal couple from a remote village in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district was allegedly thrashed with sticks for eloping by five men, including family members of the teenage girl, in the presence of villagers, police said on Wednesday, adding three accused were arrested. The incident caught the attention of the police after a video of the brutal assault went viral on social media.

Police's actions

FIR registered for assault and rioting against six persons

The incident occurred in Dhada village under the Rangpur Police Station in Chhotaudepur district on Monday. "A team of Rangpur Police rushed to the village on Wednesday and arrested three members of the girl's family after registering an FIR for assault and rioting against six persons, including an unidentified person who recorded the video and circulated it," Rangpur Police Inspector NM Bhuriya told reporters.

What happened?

The couple had eloped and hid in the forests

The young victims, both 19-year-old, belong to a tribal community and are in love with each other. They eloped together on Monday and hid in the nearby forests, Bhuriya said. "However, they were traced by family members of the girl who brought the duo to the village and thrashed them. A complaint was lodged by the teenage boy's grandfather," he said.

Video

Video shows boy tied to an electricity pole

In the video, two men, armed with sticks, are seen hitting the boy who was tied to an electricity pole. Then, one of the men brings the girl near the pole and hits her with a stick repeatedly in the presence of some villagers. The arrested trio included the girl's uncle, her brother, and a distant relative. Three others are yet to be nabbed.