After a violent protest at a Brampton temple, Peel Police have cleared an officer, Seargent Sohi, who was suspended for his involvement.

The investigation found Sohi's actions, including holding a Khalistani flag and attempting to maintain peace, justified.

The police also released bodycam footage showing Sohi trying to disarm a confrontational protester, further supporting their decision.

The clashes have marked an escalation of tensions within the South Asian community

Canada: Peel police clears officer involved in Brampton temple altercation

By Snehil Singh 03:35 pm Nov 15, 202403:35 pm

What's the story The Peel Regional Police in Canada have exonerated officer Harinder Sohi of any wrongdoing after the high-strung protest at Brampton's Hindu Mandir. The incident happened earlier this month during a consular event disrupted by pro-Khalistani protesters. Videos on social media purportedly showed Sohi throwing punches at a protester, causing concerns to be raised over the police's use of force. However, police clarified he "acted within the lawful execution of his duties."

Diplomatic response

India expresses concern over safety of nationals in Canada

After the incident, India's Ministry of External Affairs raised safety concerns regarding Indian nationals residing in Canada. They urged Canadian authorities to safeguard places of worship from such incidents. The protest outside the temple turned violent with participants allegedly beating up people with sticks . Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the incident.

Investigation outcome

Officer's actions justified, says Peel Police

Sohi was spotted in plain clothes holding a Khalistani flag aloft as protesters raised anti-India slogans. Although he was off duty, Seargent Sohi was later suspended after the video was shared multiple times on social media. The investigation found Sohi's actions justified as he attempted to maintain peace and order. Peel Police reiterated their commitment to addressing community concerns about officer conduct, adding officers were seizing items like bats, sticks, flagpoles to prevent further escalation and injuries.

Video clarification

Police release bodycam footage, provide context

In the wake of the controversy, the Peel Police made public a bodycam footage of Sohi trying to disarm someone who refused to surrender a weapon and became confrontational. Constable Tyler Bell-Morena offered further context according to various media reports, saying, "What the video doesn't show is the officer identifying a protester for the purposes of seizing a weapon that he's holding." The protester then retreated into the crowd and resisted physically, resulting in a brief struggle on camera.