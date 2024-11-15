Summarize Simplifying... In short North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the mass production of 'suicide drones', citing their low cost and versatility as key advantages.

The development of these drones is believed to be linked to North Korea's military cooperation with Russia, possibly involving technology acquired from Iran.

The development of these drones is believed to be linked to North Korea's military cooperation with Russia, possibly involving technology acquired from Iran.

These drones, similar to those used in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, were first unveiled by North Korea in August during joint military exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan.

These loitering munitions are designed to crash into targets

North Korea's Kim Jong-un orders mass production of 'suicide drones'

By Chanshimla Varah 02:38 pm Nov 15, 2024

What's the story North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the mass production of suicide drones, state media reported. These loitering munitions are designed to crash into targets on land and sea. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim supervised a test where these drones successfully hit their targets after following predetermined paths. Images from the test showed the destruction of a BMW sedan and old tank models.

Production push

Kim Jong-un stresses urgency of drone production

The report said that Kim emphasized the importance of quickly setting up a serial production system for these drones. He said, "The military authorities in the world will probably recognize that the drones are achieving clear successes in big and small conflicts." The North Korean leader also called these drones an "easy to use... component of striking power" because of their low production cost and wide range of applications.

Military cooperation

North Korea's drone development linked to Russia

Reportedly, the development of these drones is linked to North Korea's growing military cooperation with Russia. Experts believe North Korea may have acquired drone technology from Russia, which may have acquired it from Iran. Iran may have accessed them through hacking or theft from Israel, AFP reported. In August, North Korea first unveiled attack drones, which resemble Israeli-made "HAROP" and Russian-made "Lancet-3" models. The unveiling came amid joint military exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan in international waters.

Suicide drones

Suicide drones used in escalating conflicts around the world

Suicide drones have been utilized in growing conflicts, such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East, to avoid the costly and deadly employment of cruise and ballistic missiles. This isn't the first time North Korea's supreme commander has experimented with suicide drones. In August, Kim oversaw a test of domestically made attack drones and stated that Pyongyang's military should have them "as early as possible."