Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia amid Ukraine tensions

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 12, 2023 | 01:45 pm 3 min read

Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin amid the Unites States' threat of sanctions

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un reportedly reached Russia on Tuesday to discuss possible defense cooperation and an arms deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid escalating tensions over the Ukraine war, BBC reported. Kim's armored train arrived at Khasan in Russia's Far East on Tuesday morning, per Japan's news agency Kyodo. The meeting—expected to take place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok—was scheduled despite a warning of sanctions by the United States (US).

Why does this story matter?

Kim's Russia visit comes days after North Korea celebrated its foundation day on Saturday. This is reportedly Kim's first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic. His last was also to Vladivostok in 2019, following the failure of talks between North Korea and the US over nuclear disarmament. Notably, North Korea, along with Russia and China, is part of an eastern bloc opposing the US-dominated world order. It is also reportedly planning to supply weapons to Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Arms deal top on agenda of Kim-Putin meeting

The talks between Kim and Putin are expected to center on securing North Korean artillery and ammunition for Russia's efforts in Ukraine. In exchange, Kim may seek energy and food aid, as well as advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines. This could potentially increase the risk posed by Pyongyang's ballistic missile and nuclear weapon programs. Notably, Kim is being accompanied to Russia by top government and military officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Sun-hui.

US urges North Korea to avoid arms transfers

The US State Department has cautioned against any arms deal between North Korea and Russia, reiterating that such a deal could result in sanctions. It also described Putin as "desperate" amid the Ukraine conflict and urged North Korea to abide by its public commitment not to provide or sell weapons to Russia. Notably, any transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would violate multiple resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Russia reluctant to share advanced tech: Experts

Despite potential benefits for both parties, some experts believe Moscow might be reluctant to share details of its advanced weapons technology that Pyongyang seeks in return for limited supplies of artillery shells and other munitions. "Putin is unlikely to provide Kim with technology to miniaturize nuclear devices or propel nuclear-powered submarines because even a desperate war machine does not trade its military crown jewels for old munitions," Professor Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha University in Seoul told The Guardian.

