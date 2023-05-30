World

Russia: Drone attack on Moscow causes 'minor' damage to buildings

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 30, 2023, 11:18 am 1 min read

Russia's capital city Moscow witnessed a drone attack on Tuesday, causing "minor" damage to buildings and no serious injuries, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement, Reuters reported. According to Sobyanin, the drones hit several buildings, and residents of two buildings were evacuated. "All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents," he added.

Meanwhile, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said several drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow. He added it was not immediately clear who launched the drones. Notably, this was the second reported attack on Moscow this month. On May 3, authorities said two drones targeted the Kremlin in what was labeled as an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.