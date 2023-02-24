World

Russia-Ukraine crisis: India, China abstain from UN vote on 'peace'

India and China abstained from voting on UNGA's resolution demanding Russia's immediate withdrawal from Ukraine

On the eve of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) called for a resolution demanding Russia's immediate withdrawal from Ukraine and "lasting peace" in the country. While 141 of its 193 member countries voted in favor, 32 abstained, including India and China, and seven voted against the resolution.

Why does this story matter?

India, along with China, has repeatedly abstained from voting on similar resolutions against Russia by various United Nations (UN) bodies concerning the ongoing war.

While India has refrained from openly criticizing Russia for invading Ukraine, it has denounced the war and called for diplomatic solutions.

Notably, India and Russia have historical ties, and Russia is also the biggest supplier of defense hardware to India.

Resolution called for members to double assistance to Ukraine

The UNGA adopted the draft resolution titled "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine," which was proposed by Ukraine and its allies. The resolution also demanded that the members double their support for Ukraine. India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj cited the resolution's "inherent limitations" as a reason for India's abstinence.

Ukraine seeks support from countries in Global South: Zelenskyy's aide

Kamboj quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying, "No solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives." On Tuesday, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, discussed the resolution with India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. He said that Ukraine is aiming for the broadest possible support for the resolution, especially from countries in the Global South.

India abstained from condemning Russia's annexation of Ukraine's regions

In October 2022, India abstained from voting on the UNGA resolution to condemn Russia annexing Ukraine's regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia based on referendums, which the West branded as a sham. After multiple abstinences from voting on resolutions concerning the war, India voted against Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to allow Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address in August 2022.

India discouraged G20 members from discussing sanctions on Russia

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that India, which is hosting the G20 this year, does not want the forum's member nations to discuss additional sanctions by Western countries on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Senior officials said that India wanted to avoid discussing additional sanctions on Russia as it is not an issue concerning G2O, which focuses on growth and development.