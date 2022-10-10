World

'Russia trying to wipe us out': Zelenskyy after latest airstrikes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 10, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

Russia-Ukraine crisis has entered 229th day on Monday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blaming Russia for deadly airstrikes.

After Russia's alleged missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky said many were killed and injured in these attacks. He accused Russia of trying to wipe his country "off the face of the Earth." Ukraine's capital Kyiv also witnessed several explosions. The attacks come a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for the deadly blast on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

Context Why does this story matter?

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and both countries have been warring since February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to accept Crimea as part of Russia and to recognize the independence of separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine.

Initially, Russia succeeded in invading Ukraine's territory, but following the latter's successful counter-offensive action over the last few weeks, Russia has lost ground.

Statement What did Zelenskky say about Russia's attacks?

"They [Russians] are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the Earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Zelenskyy reportedly stated on the Telegram messaging app. "The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," he added.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of the destruction shared on Twitter

Zelensky on telegram shared this video statement: “The 229th day of full-scale war. On the 229th day, they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv” pic.twitter.com/AMt61rUSAW — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 10, 2022

Kyiv President Zelenskky's office also destroyed

At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the airstrikes on Kyiv, according to Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. President Zelenskky's office was also destroyed by a missile strike, according to Reuters. According to eyewitnesses, they saw black smoke clouds rising from buildings, including the president's office, in the city's center.

Details Officials appeal to people to 'stay in shelters'

Russia's alleged missile attacks have reportedly been targetting major Ukrainian cities like Ternopil and Lviv where some areas are left with no electricity. "Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities of our country," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president's office. He also appealed to people to "stay in shelters" to protect themselves from the strikes.