Eastern Ukraine braces for 'hard battle,' citizens urged to 'flee'

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 10, 2022, 06:47 pm 3 min read

The Russia-Ukraine war entered its 46th day on Sunday with the war-torn country bracing for a "hard battle" with the Russian military troops mobilizing in the country's east. Ukrainian officials have urged citizens in eastern Ukraine to flee "immediately" as Russia continues its land offensive in the Donetsk region while also trying to conquer the strategically important port city of Mariupol in the south.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24, has displaced nearly a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million population, destroyed multiple cities, and killed or injured thousands.

The civilian casualties have sparked a wave of international condemnation, particularly over the killings in Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv that was previously occupied by Russian forces, after pictures of dead bodies scattered across the streets emerged.

Zelenskyy's statement Ukrainian President's statement over threats in east Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also issued a warning on Saturday about the threat in eastern Ukraine. "This will be a hard battle, we believe in this fight and our victory. We are ready to simultaneously fight and look for diplomatic ways to put an end to this war," he said. Meanwhile, Russian forces heavily shelled Mariupol, destroying humanitarian corridors and preventing residents' evacuation.

Russian objectives Russia wants to annex and connect Donbas with Crimea

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia is preparing to attain full control of the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been held partially by Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Moreover, as per the British Defence Ministry, air attacks in the southern and eastern Ukraine are likely to increase as Moscow attempts to connect Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, with the Donbas region.

British PM's visit Boris Johnson pays surprise visit, meets President Zelenskyy

British PM Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday and met with Zelenskyy. The prime minister promised armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems alongside fresh financial aid and further military assistance. Johnson stated, "It is because of President Zelensky's resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's monstrous aims are being thwarted."

Civilians targeted A new mass grave discovered in Ukraine's Buzova

On the other hand, a new grave with dozens of civilians was discovered on Saturday in Buzova—a recaptured village near Kyiv that was occupied by Russian forces—Reuters reported. According to the UK, Russia's withdrawal from northern Ukraine leaves behind "[evidence of] targeting of non-combatants, including the presence of mass graves, the fatal use of hostages as human shields, and the mining of civilian infrastructure."