Ukraine war: Russia admits significant troop losses, laments 'huge tragedy'

Written by Abhishek Hari Apr 08, 2022, 12:51 pm 3 min read

The war between Russia and Ukraine entered the 44th day on Friday. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ua_parliament)

Russia has provided its most "somber" evaluation of its invasion of Ukraine while describing the "tragedy" of rising troop deaths and the financial blow from sanctions against it. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday mourned the rising death toll, saying, "We have significant losses of troops. It's a huge tragedy." Meanwhile, citizens from eastern Ukrainian cities were evacuated ahead of an anticipated major offensive.

Context Why does this story matter?

Amid new restrictions imposed on Russia in the aftermath of the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which has been widely condemned as a war crime by the West, Kyiv urged allies to stop purchasing Russian oil and gas, amid divisions in Europe, and to strengthen its military.

PM's statement Russia is facing its most difficult economic situation: Russian PM

According to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russia is currently facing its toughest economic situation in the last 30 years because of unprecedented Western sanctions. Russia has also admitted earlier that its invasion had been slower than expected. In a further blow to Russia, the US removed its "most favored nation" trade status while blacklisting two Russian state-owned companies—a shipbuilding firm and a diamond miner.

Do you know? Humanitarian cost of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Moscow's six-week-long invasion of Ukraine has caused more than four million people to flee abroad, with thousands killed or injured as the death tolls of soldiers remained unclear, leaving multiple cities in ruins, leading to sweeping sanctions against Russian leaders and companies.

Punitive measures Russia quits UNHRC, EU clears fifth sanctions package

Separately, the UN General Assembly suspended Moscow from the UN Human Rights Council, expressing "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis." However, Russia then resigned from the Council. Moreover, following Germany's pressure to postpone punitive measures, the European Union's ambassadors agreed on a fifth sanctions package against Russia—including a coal embargo with a 120-day wind-down period for countries to find alternatives.

Russia-Ukraine crisis Ukraine needs weapons to win on the battlefield: Ukraine President

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said the country needed more weapons. "Ukraine needs weapons which will give it the means to win on the battlefield...that will be the strongest possible sanction against Russia," he said. He also claimed the situation in Borodyanka, a town northwest of Kyiv recaptured from Russian forces, is "significantly more dreadful" than in Bucha, without providing any evidence.

Information NATO members agree to increase their assistance to Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members have agreed to increase their assistance to war-torn Ukraine on Thursday. According to the top US general, Ukraine has received approximately 25,000 anti-aircraft weapon systems from the US and its allies, and Washington is considering further possible assistance.