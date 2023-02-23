World

Florida: Gunman returns to crime scene; kills TV reporter, child

Florida: Gunman returns to crime scene; kills TV reporter, child

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 23, 2023, 06:10 pm 3 min read

A 19-year-old man allegedly killed a nine-year-old girl and a TV reporter during a shooting spree in Florida

In another mass shooting incident in the United States (US), a 19-year-old man allegedly killed a nine-year-old girl and a TV reporter during a shooting spree in Florida. The accused, who is suspected of killing a woman on Wednesday, returned to the crime scene hours later and shot the two victims, as per reports in the news agency AFP.

Murders took place in Florida's Pine Hills

The 19-year-old accused, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, has been arrested and is believed to be responsible for the shootings. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the attacks took place in Pine Hills, a suburb west of central Florida's Orlando. He had also killed a 20-year-old woman in the area around approximately 11 am (local time) on Wednesday, the sheriff's department added.

Orange County Sheriff's Office's Twitter post

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Gunman open fired at news reporter, camera operator: Sheriff

According to sheriff John Mina, a team from Spectrum News 13 arrived at the crime scene hours later to report the murder of the 20-year-old woman. After 4 pm (local time), Moses reportedly returned and started firing on a Spectrum cameraperson and a TV reporter who were standing near their vehicle. The reporter died in the shooting while the cameraperson was wounded.

Social post confirming news reporter's death

We are grieving with our media partners at @MyNews13 over the tragic loss of Dylan Lyons, shot and killed while reporting from a homicide scene. @SheriffMina: "No one in our community, not a 9 year old child or a media professional should become of victim of gun violence." pic.twitter.com/ZfQznTwvRt — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Accused has 'lengthy criminal history': Sheriff Mina

Following the incident, the accused allegedly went to a nearby residence and shot a woman and her nine-year-old daughter. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital, but the girl and the news reporter were pronounced dead. Mina revealed the accused has a "lengthy criminal history," including "gun charges, aggravated battery, and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft charges."

No one should become victims of gun violence: Mina

The sheriff also said that the 19-year-old gunman, who knew the woman killed on Wednesday morning, had no ties to the other two victims. "No one in our community, not a mother, not a nine-year-old child, and certainly not news professionals, should become victims of gun violence," stated Mina. "We extend our deepest condolences to all of their families," the sheriff's office tweeted.

This is a tragic and sad day: Florida Sheriffs Association

Meanwhile, the Florida Sheriffs Association took to Twitter and wrote: "This is a tragic and sad day, especially for those in the Orange County community." "Hard to put all of this into words right now, but we ask for your prayers for the impacted families and for those that are injured fighting for their lives," it added.

Twitter post from Florida Sheriffs Association

This is a tragic and sad day, especially for those in the Orange County community. Hard to put all of this into words right now, but we ask for your prayers for the impacted families and for those that are injured fighting for their lives. https://t.co/zDLLX29jU1 — Florida Sheriffs Association (@FLSheriffs) February 23, 2023

US reported nearly 650 mass shootings in 2022: Report

Gun violence has been a long-standing issue in the US. According to the Gun Violence Archive, America reported 647 mass shooting incidents in 2022! The archive's data also confirmed that over 44,000 individuals in the country lost their lives due to gun-related violence last year. Notably, 2021 saw slightly more gun violence deaths in the United States than the previous year.