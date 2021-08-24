Eighteen-year-old shot dead at southwest Delhi restaurant

The Chhawla Police Station was informed around 7 pm on Monday about two people opening fire at a person inside a restaurant

An 18-year-old service boy at a restaurant in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area has been shot dead by two people. The deceased was identified as Aman, alias Gulam Sabir, of JJ colony, Bawana. The Chhawla Police Station was informed around 7 pm on Monday about two people opening fire at a person inside a restaurant, Heaven On Earth, located on Khaira Road, an officer said.

Incident

The accused had come to the restaurant as customers

"The accused had come to the restaurant as customers and were sitting inside after placing their order," he said. "As Aman was about to leave, one of them shot him and fled," the officer further said. "The victim was immediately taken to the Rao Tula Ram Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," he said.

Case

Case under IPC Sections 302 and 34 has been registered

"A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered," the officer said. "Police are checking CCTV footage of the area, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused," he added. "Aman was filling in for his friend Mahesh Kumar, who works at the restaurant and was on leave," he said.

Similar incident

Another similar incident was reported in 2019

A similar incident was reported in Delhi in 2019 where a 28-year-old restaurant owner was allegedly shot by unidentified people in Rohini's KN Katju area. The victim came out of his restaurant along with friends and sat in his car. Another car came and its occupants began firing at him. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.