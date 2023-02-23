World

Bill Gates lauds India's ability to tackle big challenges

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 23, 2023, 02:31 pm 3 min read

Bill Gates lauds India's achievements ahead of his visit to the country

Microsoft co-founder and American business magnate Bill Gates expressed confidence in India's ability to address major challenges. In his "GatesNotes" blog on Wednesday, Gates claimed that India as a whole gives him hope for the future. Furthermore, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair emphasized the current need to make progress on global health and climate change, stating that the two were "inextricably linked."

Why does this story matter?

Gates's remarks come just a week before his visit to India.

As per reports, the 67-year-old is visiting to review the work being done by the Breakthrough Energy and Gates Foundation's partners.

Under these, some are working to find breakthroughs to help the world mitigate the effects of climate change, while others are working to help people adapt to a warmer world.

Gates lauds India's 'remarkable progress'

"With the right innovations and delivery channels to get them to the vulnerable, we're capable of making progress on lots of big problems at once—even at a time when the world faces multiple crises," Gates wrote in his new blog. He added, "There is no better proof than the remarkable progress that India has accomplished."

Gates talks about India's world-leading approach to tackling issues

While referring to how the country decided to make its own rotavirus vaccine when it became too expensive, Gates added that India developed a world-leading approach to innovation that ensures solutions reach those in need. He also stated that the country is now taking the lead in addressing global issues such as climate change.

Know about Gates Foundation's projects in India

Speaking about its current projects in India, he said: "The Gates Foundation joined hands with India's public sector and CGIAR institutions to support the work of researchers at IARI." "They found a new solution: chickpea varieties that have more than 10% higher yields and are more drought-resistant. One variety is already available to farmers, and others are currently developing at the institute," Gates added.

We can fight climate change, improve global health together: Gates

Gates went on to say that while India, like every other country on the planet, has limited resources, the country has "shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint." "If we work together, I believe we can fight climate change and improve global health at the same time," he added.

Gates buys minority stake in Heineken for $902 million

The billionaire investor also recently obtained minority shares in Heineken Holding NV, the controlling stakeholder of the second-largest brewer in the world, for nearly $902 million. As per the Dutch regulator AFM, Gates picked up 3.8% of Heineken Holding. He reportedly bought 6.65 million stakes in Heineken in his individual capacity and 4.18 million more shares via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

Know about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has long been a powerhouse in the world of nonprofits, employing nearly 1,800 individuals and spending almost $80 billion since 2000. Since its establishment, the foundation has also supported and endowed a wide range of health, social, and educational developments, including the establishment of the Gates Cambridge Scholarships at Cambridge University.