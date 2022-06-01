Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2's price, specifications revealed before launch
Microsoft is gearing up to introduce its latest Windows-based laptop, the Surface Laptop Go 2. In the latest development, The Verge has discovered the product on a South Korean retailer's listing, revealing its key specifications. According to the listing, the laptop will feature an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 11. It may go official in markets as early as this month.
- The Surface Laptop Go series is aimed at users looking for affordable laptops under Microsoft's branding. They are designed to rival Chromebooks.
- The Surface Laptop Go 2 will arrive as a successor to the Surface Laptop Go, which had debuted in 2020.
- It will improve on the processor, battery life, and webcam but will command a slightly higher price-tag than its predecessor.
The Surface Laptop Go 2 will feature a similar design as its predecessor, with slim bezels, a large trackpad, and a chiclet keyboard. The device will have a 12.4-inch WSXGA (1024x1536 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 3:2, which is common for all the Surface devices. It will arrive in Sage, Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone colors.
The Surface Laptop Go 2 will offer support for a Type-A port, a Type-C port, a proprietary charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also have a top-centered webcam and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button for password-free logins.
The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is a possibility that the product may get a 4GB/128GB variant. The notebook will come preloaded with Windows 11 and is said to deliver a battery life of 13.5 hours.
According to the listing, the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, i.e. June 2, and will be up for grabs in several markets soon. Another report by WinFuture says it will start at $650 (nearly Rs. 50,400). (Source: The Verge)