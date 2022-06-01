Technology

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2's price, specifications revealed before launch

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 01, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

Surface Laptop Go 2 will bear a similar design as its predecessor (Photo credit: The Verge)

Microsoft is gearing up to introduce its latest Windows-based laptop, the Surface Laptop Go 2. In the latest development, The Verge has discovered the product on a South Korean retailer's listing, revealing its key specifications. According to the listing, the laptop will feature an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Windows 11. It may go official in markets as early as this month.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Surface Laptop Go series is aimed at users looking for affordable laptops under Microsoft's branding. They are designed to rival Chromebooks.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 will arrive as a successor to the Surface Laptop Go, which had debuted in 2020.

It will improve on the processor, battery life, and webcam but will command a slightly higher price-tag than its predecessor.

Design and display The laptop will bear a 12.4-inch display

The Surface Laptop Go 2 will feature a similar design as its predecessor, with slim bezels, a large trackpad, and a chiclet keyboard. The device will have a 12.4-inch WSXGA (1024x1536 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 3:2, which is common for all the Surface devices. It will arrive in Sage, Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone colors.

Information It will have a power-button embedded fingerprint sensor

The Surface Laptop Go 2 will offer support for a Type-A port, a Type-C port, a proprietary charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also have a top-centered webcam and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button for password-free logins.

Internals It could pack up to 8GB of RAM

The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is a possibility that the product may get a 4GB/128GB variant. The notebook will come preloaded with Windows 11 and is said to deliver a battery life of 13.5 hours.

Information Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: Pricing and availability

According to the listing, the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, i.e. June 2, and will be up for grabs in several markets soon. Another report by WinFuture says it will start at $650 (nearly Rs. 50,400). (Source: The Verge)