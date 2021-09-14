Huawei MateBook 13s and 14s laptops debut with 2.5K touchscreens

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 09:28 pm

Huawei launches new laptops and desktops in China

Huawei has launched its latest MateBook-series laptops, the MateBook 13s and MateBook 14s, in China alongside the MateStation X and MateStation S desktops. The laptops carry a starting price-tag of CNY 6,999 (around Rs. 80,000), while the desktops start at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 57,000). The MateBook 13s and 14s come with a 2.5K touchscreen, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, and quad speakers.

Design and display

The laptops have a 90Hz LTPS display

Huawei MateBook 13s and 14s offer a 720p HD webcam

The Huawei MateBook 13s and MateBook 14s feature a thin and lightweight design with slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, and an embedded fingerprint sensor. They bear a 13.4-inch and 14.2-inch LTPS touchscreen, respectively, with a 2.5K (2520x1680 pixels) resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of peak brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut. They are offered in three color options.

Internals

They are loaded with Intel Iris Xe graphics

The Huawei MateBook 13s and MateBook 14s are powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processors, combined with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. They run on Windows 10 Home (upgradeable to Windows 11) and pack a 60Wh battery with fast-charging support. The devices also have four speakers and four microphones.

Connectivity

They have a dedicated 'Huawei Sharing' sensing area for connectivity

The Huawei MateBook 13s and MateBook 14s are equipped with two USB Type-C ports and a headphone jack. The latter also has a USB 3.2 Generation-1 port and an HDMI slot. For wireless connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptops also provide a 'Huawei Sharing' sensing area that enables users to connect compatible devices like speakers and earbuds.

Pocket-pinch

How much do the laptops cost?

The Huawei MateBook 13s and MateBook 14s are priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs. 80,000) for the Intel Core i5-11300H model and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,400) for the Intel Core i7-11370H version, respectively. Both the variants have 16GB/512GB configuration. The MateBook 14s is also offered in 1TB storage option with Intel Core i7-11370H chipset. It costs CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).

Desktops

Everything we know about MateStation X and MateStation S

The Huawei MateStation X is an all-in-one PC with a custom shaft design, a 4K+ touch display, Devialet speakers, and Huawei Sharing support. The MateStation S is a traditional PC with a dedicated CPU, a 23.8-inch monitor, and a range of connectivity options, including HDMI and VGA ports. Both the desktops come bundled with a Huawei Wireless keyboard and a Bluetooth mouse.

Pricing

Huawei MateStation X and MateStation S: Configuration and pricing details

The Huawei MateStation X (16GB/512GB) is priced at CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1.14 lakh) for the AMD Ryzen R5-5600H model and CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1.37 lakh) for the Ryzen R7-5800H version. The MateStation S (8GB/512GB) costs CNY 4,998 (approximately Rs. 57,000) for the AMD Ryzen R5-4600G model, while the 16GB RAM variant with Ryzen R7-4700G costs CNY 6,198 (around Rs. 70,800).