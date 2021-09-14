OPPO Find X3 Pro Photography Edition officially previewed

OPPO unveils Find X3 Pro Photography Edition's design

OPPO has revealed the design of the Find X3 Pro Photography Edition which will debut in China on September 16. The handset is a result of the tech giant's partnership with Kodak. Although the specifications will be similar the original model, the Photography Edition will pay tribute to the classic Kodak 35 camera with its matte silver and black leather rear design.

The phone will flaunt an LTPO AMOLED display

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Photography Edition will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. On the rear, it will have a matte silver finish on top and black leather on bottom.

It will boast a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Photography Edition will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 3MP (f/3.0) micro sensor with 60x magnification and a dedicated ring flash. For selfies, a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera will be available.

It will boot ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11

OPPO Find X3 Pro Photography Edition will support Wi-Fi 6

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Photography Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. Similar to the Mars Exploration Edition, the device should offer some Kodak-inspired UI themes and wallpapers.

OPPO Find X3 Pro Photography Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find X3 Pro Photography Edition will be announced at the September 16 launch. For reference, the original Find X3 Pro costs €1,149 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) in Europe. The device will come bundled in an exclusive black oval-shaped box with a silver lid, resembling the Kodak 35's case. There will a customized protective case as well.