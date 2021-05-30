OPPO A16 to come with a 5,000mAh battery, Android 11

OPPO A16, with 5,000mAh battery, spotted on FCC site

OPPO is gearing up to launch a new A-series smartphone, called the A16, in India as well as the global markets. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site, revealing some of its specifications. As per the listing, the OPPO A16 will come with a 5,000mAh battery, 10W charging support, a rectangular-shaped camera unit, and Android 11 support.

The phone might have an HD+ LCD display

OPPO A16's sketch on FCC listing

The OPPO A16 is likely to be a successor to the OPPO A15. It may feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will offer a rectangular-shaped camera module. The handset may bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.78x75.62mm and 180.39mm diagonally.

It may sport an 8MP selfie camera

The OPPO A16 might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP (f/2.2) snapper is expected.

It will boot ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A16 is likely to be powered by an Exynos 850 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

OPPO A16: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the OPPO A16 smartphone. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is likely to be priced under Rs. 15,000.