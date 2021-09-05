Vivo X70 series' full specifications revealed ahead of launch

Vivo X70, X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ detailed specs leaked

Vivo is all set to launch the X70 series of smartphones in China on September 9. The line-up will include the vanilla X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ models. In the latest development, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the full specifications of the trio, reiterating some of the previously known information. Here are more details.

Design and display

They will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 series will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will have a rectangular camera unit. The X70 and X70 Pro will sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The X70 Pro+ will get a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED panel.

Cameras

The trio will have a 32MP front-facing shooter

Vivo X70 will offer a 48MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait sensor. X70 Pro shall get a similar arrangement but with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP periscope lens. X70 Pro+ will bear a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope shooter. Up front, a 32MP camera will be available.

Internals

Under the hood, the phones will boot Android 11

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200/Exynos 1080 chipset while the X70 Pro+ shall draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ processor. They will pack a 4,400mAh, 4,450mAh, and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with up to 55W fast-charging support. The trio will run on Android 11 and offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Information

Vivo X70 line-up: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the Vivo X70 series will be announced at the time of launch on September 9. However, the range is expected to start at around Rs. 45,000.