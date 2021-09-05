Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite Business Edition versions launched

Motorola has introduced the Business Edition versions of its Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite models. They offer the same hardware as the standard versions but with improved safety features including Lenovo's 'ThinkShield' technology which protects against malware, phishing, as well as network attacks. The security on the phones has been strengthened in partnership with Zimperium, which uses machine learning to analyze threats.

The phones offer an always online mode with "zero-touch" login

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition devices provide an always online mode with "zero-touch" remote login feature. There's also a 'Ready For' feature that lets you use the phone's apps on the computer and transfer files between the phone and PC.

The phones offer a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Editions feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera unit. The devices sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 144Hz and 90Hz, respectively. They are offered in up to three color options.

The duo boasts a 108MP main camera

Motorola Edge 20 Business Edition gets a 108MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The 20 Lite Business Edition bears a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The duo has a 32MP selfie snapper.

They support 30W fast-charging

The Motorola Edge 20 Business Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with a 4,000mAh battery while the Edge 20 Lite Business Edition is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. The devices run on Android 11, come loaded with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and offer support for 30W fast-charging.

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Editions: Availability

The Business Edition models of the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite are listed on the company's Enterprise website. They are not up for grabs as individual units but will be sold to eligible business entities.