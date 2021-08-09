Huawei Nova 8, with Kirin 820E chipset, announced in Russia

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 12:15 am

Huawei Nova 8 goes official in Russia

Chinese tech giant Huawei has introduced its Nova 8 smartphone in the Russian market. To recall, it went official in China in December last year. In Russia, the handset carries a price tag of RUB 39,999 (roughly Rs. 40,400) and comes with a Kirin 820E processor instead of Kirin 985, which powers the China-specific model. However, the remaining specifications remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It bears a 90Hz OLED display

The Huawei Nova 8 features a 7.6mm thick body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. In Russia, it is offered in a single Powder Pink shade.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Huawei Nova 8 is equipped with a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 66W fast-charging

In Russia, the Huawei Nova 8 draws power from a Kirin 820E chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and houses a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei Nova 8: Pricing and availability

In Russia, the Huawei Nova 8 has been priced at RUB 39,999 (roughly Rs. 40,400) for the solo 8GB/128GB model. It is unlikely to arrive in India.