Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to get Suitcase Orange color

Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 02:14 pm

Realme is gearing up to launch the GT series smartphones in India on August 18. A new image, seemingly of the GT Explorer Master Edition, has been leaked by Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks. As per the image, the handset will get a Suitcase Orange color variant in India, with a "100M FANS" branding to celebrate Realme's achievement of shipping 100 million smartphones globally.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition measures 159.9x72.5x8.0mm

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition has already debuted in China and features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a 3D sculpted suitcase-like pattern, triple cameras, and designer Naoto Fukasawa's signature. The device sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

There is a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition bears a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals

It boasts 65W fast-charging support

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Pricing

In China, the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition starts at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB/128GB model. Its India pricing details will be revealed during the August 18 launch event here.