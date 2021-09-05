Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for Mi 11X model

Xiaomi has started rolling out the new MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for its Mi 11X smartphone in India. The Enhanced update was announced last week. As per the changelog, the firmware brings all-new algorithms that ensure smooth performance, improved RAM management, and fixes a couple of lock screen issues. It also bumps up the Android security patch to August 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update for the Mi 11X carries version number MIUI 12.5.3.0.RKHINXM and has a download size of 410MB. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >System update.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

Mi 11X gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 11X features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a cylindrical camera unit. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is available in three color options.

Information

There is a 48MP primary camera

The Mi 11X bears a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it is equipped with a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals

It supports 33W fast-charging

The Mi 11X draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.