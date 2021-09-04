Vivo X70 series will boast a 2K E5 display

Vivo X70 and X70 Pro+ appear on TENAA certification; specifications leaked

Vivo is gearing up to launch the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ smartphones in China on September 9. Now, the company has confirmed that the series will pack an E5 display with a 2K resolution. However, it is unclear if all the handsets will get this screen. Separately, the X70 and X70 Pro+ have appeared on the TENAA certification site. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 series will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges (Pro models), and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be up to four cameras. The X70 and X70 Pro will bear a 120Hz, 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The X70 Pro+ should flaunt a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. It will be 8.89mm thick and weigh 209 grams.

Cameras

The Pro models will have a 50MP main camera

Vivo X70 series will offer a 32MP selfie camera

The Vivo X70 will sport a 40MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and a 12MP tertiary snapper. The X70 Pro will have a 50MP main lens, a 12MP secondary sensor, a 12MP tertiary snapper, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The X70 Pro+ will provide a 50MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto snapper, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens.

Processor

The X70 will reportedly be offered with two processor options

The Vivo X70 will arrive in two versions: one powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor (Exynos 1080) and another with a 3GHz chipset (MediaTek Dimensity 1200). The X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ are likely to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 888+ processor, respectively. The devices will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Nitty-gritty

They will boot Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro will pack a 4,320mAh and 4,380mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support. The X70 Pro+ will be equipped with a 4,430mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging support. It will also offer wireless fast-charging support. The trio will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and provide Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G connectivity.

Information

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Vivo X70 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 9 and globally on September 10. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 45,000.