Vivo X70 series will boast a 2K E5 display
Vivo is gearing up to launch the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ smartphones in China on September 9. Now, the company has confirmed that the series will pack an E5 display with a 2K resolution. However, it is unclear if all the handsets will get this screen. Separately, the X70 and X70 Pro+ have appeared on the TENAA certification site. Here's our roundup.
The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display
The Vivo X70 series will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges (Pro models), and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be up to four cameras. The X70 and X70 Pro will bear a 120Hz, 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The X70 Pro+ should flaunt a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. It will be 8.89mm thick and weigh 209 grams.
The Pro models will have a 50MP main camera
The Vivo X70 will sport a 40MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and a 12MP tertiary snapper. The X70 Pro will have a 50MP main lens, a 12MP secondary sensor, a 12MP tertiary snapper, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The X70 Pro+ will provide a 50MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto snapper, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens.
The X70 will reportedly be offered with two processor options
The Vivo X70 will arrive in two versions: one powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor (Exynos 1080) and another with a 3GHz chipset (MediaTek Dimensity 1200). The X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ are likely to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 888+ processor, respectively. The devices will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
They will boot Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11
The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro will pack a 4,320mAh and 4,380mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support. The X70 Pro+ will be equipped with a 4,430mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging support. It will also offer wireless fast-charging support. The trio will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and provide Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G connectivity.
Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Vivo X70 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 9 and globally on September 10. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 45,000.