Sep 03, 2021

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging services in the market today but for many, its feature set doesn't quite cut it. Enter WhatsApp variations developed by third parties, colloquially called WhatsApp mods (modifications). Some of these apps offer more customization options, additional features, and even remove some restrictions. That begs the question: are WhatsApp mods safe to use? Let's find out.

What’s on offer

WhatsApp mods offer personalization options, disable official app's restrictions

Popular third-party WhatsApp mods include GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus, and FMWhatsApp. GBWhatsApp, for instance, doesn't mess with WhatsApp's core code but builds on it or modifies other unprotected application data. This enables features such as hiding blue ticks, previewing media files without loading them, sending broadcast messages to 600 people at once, and sending 90 images at a time instead of 30.

Banned

WhatsApp Plus user accounts were banned recently

Some WhatsApp mods even allow users to change the app's green color scheme to any other color they prefer. Other cosmetic changes are bundled in as well. However, WhatsApp doesn't take too kindly to such modded apps. Recently, several WhatsApp Plus users had their accounts banned by the Facebook-owned messaging service because they were using the third-party app.

At what cost?

Are the added features really worth the privacy you lose?

WhatsApp mods do have a price you pay for the enhanced features and customization options — privacy. For one, your communication isn't end-to-end encrypted and anyone who intercepts the data stream can read your conversations. Earlier this week, Kaspersky caught FMWhatsApp spreading the Triada mobile Trojan that could read SMSes, open advertisements, and launch subscriptions unbeknownst to the unsuspecting user.

Safety first

Play Store's security isn't foolproof but it's better than nothing

After all, there are reasons that these WhatsApp clones aren't listed on the Google Play Store. Yes, there have been instances of malicious applications being delisted from the Play Store, and not all Play Store apps are safe. However, Play Protect adds an additional layer of security, and in today's day and age one can never be too cautious. So, what can you use?

Join beta community

If you must, download mods from reputable communities, sources

If you long for additional features that mainstream WhatsApp users don't have access to yet, we recommend enrolling in the app's beta program on Play Store or installing the latest beta version from the official source. However, if you must use a third-party mod, make sure to download it from reputable developer communities such as XDA-Forums or APK Mirror.