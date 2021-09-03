Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro fully revealed in an unboxing video

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 07:35 pm

Nubia is all set to launch its high-end gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 6S Pro, in China on September 6. In the latest development, YouTube channel zollotech has posted the handset's unboxing video, revealing its design and key specifications. The handset will arrive in multiple storage variants, including 'Cyborg' and 'Ghost' versions offering up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Design and display

The phone will have a 165Hz AMOLED display

The RedMagic 6S Pro will feature a conventional screen with narrow bezels, a sophisticated heat dissipation system, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, 700-nits of brightness, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It is likely to be offered in a transparent back version, among others.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The RedMagic 6S Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

The RedMagic 6S Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based RedMagic UI 4.0 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro: Pricing and availability

Nubia will announce the official pricing and availability details of the RedMagic 6S Pro at the time of the launch, which will happen in China on September 6. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 70,000.