Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro will boast a transparent design

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 12:30 am

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro's design revealed

Nubia will be launching the RedMagic 6S Pro gaming smartphone in China on September 6. Prior to the launch, Nubia has revealed the design of its upcoming handset. It will flaunt a transparent back body, offering a glimpse at the device's internal components, including the RGB-lit cooling fan. It also confirms that the phone will come with LPDDR5 RAM as well as stereo speakers.

Design and display

The device will have a 165Hz OLED display

RedMagic 6S Pro's images leaked via TENAA certification site

The RedMagic 6S Pro will feature a conventional screen with narrow top and bottom bezels, an aerospace-grade thermal management system, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. The transparent rear panel will house a triple-camera setup besides the logos of the brand and Tencent Games.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The RedMagic 6S Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, there will be an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

The RedMagic 6S Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It should run on Android 11-based RedMagic UI and pack a 4,380mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for September 6 in China. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 70,000.