Motorola Edge 20 Pro to arrive in India by September-end

Motorola is likely to launch the Edge 20 series' top-end model, the Edge 20 Pro, in India by the end of September, according to tipster Debayan Roy. It will join the existing Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion models. For the unversed, the device was first introduced globally in July with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a 144Hz OLED display

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Midnight Blue, Iridescent Cloud, and Blue Vegan Leather colors.

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto snapper with 5x optical zoom and OIS support. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.3) selfie camera.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro costs €700 (around Rs. 61,000) in Europe, whereas in China it was announced as Motorola Edge S Pro at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,500). In India, it is rumored to be priced at around Rs. 35,000. However, the official details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen by the end of September.