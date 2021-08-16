iQOO 8 Pro appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888+ processor

iQOO 8 Pro spotted on the Geekbench platform

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch its flagship iQOO 8 series in China on August 17. In the latest development, a handset with model number Vivo V2141A, speculated to be the iQOO 8 Pro, has been spotted on the Geekbench platform. According to the listing, it will offer a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. The faster a processor performs the assigned actions, the higher is its score. The iQOO 8 Pro, with 8GB of RAM, has achieved a single-core score of 1,132 and a multi-core score of 3,724. The 12GB RAM variant has scored 1,118 and 3,572 single-core and multi-core scores, respectively.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a Samsung E5 LTPO AMOLED panel

The iQOO 8 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset is said to bear a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 LTPO AMOLED screen with a 2K+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit color support.

Information

It will have a 50MP main camera

The iQOO 8 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will offer 50W wireless fast-charging support

The iQOO 8 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

Information

iQOO 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on August 17 in China. However, considering the expected specifications, it might start at around Rs. 50,000.