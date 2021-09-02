Vivo X70 series to debut globally on September 10

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 12:44 am

Vivo X70 series to debut globally on September 10

Vivo is all set to launch the X70 series of smartphones in the global markets on September 10, a day after its scheduled debut in China on September 9. The line-up will include the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ models. As for the highlights, the three handsets will flaunt a ZEISS-branded camera setup and Origin OS kinetic wallpapers. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Vivo X70 Pro+ will be offered in AG glass and leatherback variants

The Vivo X70 series will sport a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, they will have up to four cameras. The vanilla model will have a 6.5-inch flat AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro and Pro+ variants will bear a 6.65-inch and 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display. The trio will offer Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The X70 Pro+ will flaunt a 48MP ultra-wide lens

The X70 series will have up to four rear cameras

The Vivo X70 may feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP tertiary snapper. The X70 Pro might have a 48MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The X70 Pro+ will boast a 50MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscope telephoto shooter.

Internals

They will boot Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0

Vivo X70 Pro+ will also offer 50W wireless fast-charging support

The Vivo X70 series will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. The X70 and X70 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offer 44W fast-charging support, whereas the X70 Pro+ will be backed by a Snapdragon 888/888+ 5G processor and support 66W fast-charging. They will boot Origin OS 1.0.

Information

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Vivo X70 series will be announced at the time of the unveiling, which will take place in China on September 9 and globally on September 10. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 45,000.