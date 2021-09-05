Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro to boot RedMagic OS 4.5

Nubia's RedMagic 6S Pro, set to be launched in China on September 6, will run on RedMagic OS 4.5, an official teaser has confirmed. The flagship handset is also said to offer a 165Hz AMOLED screen, a built-in turbo-cooling fan, triple rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and the top-tier Snapdragon 888+ processor. Here's our roundup.

The Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro will feature a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and 500Hz AirTriggers for gaming. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit and an RGB-colored cooling fan. The device is said to bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

The triple rear cameras on the RedMagic 6S Pro will include a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Up front, it might get an 8MP selfie snapper.

The RedMagic 6S Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on RedMagic OS 4.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Nubia will announce the official pricing and availability details of the RedMagic 6S Pro in China tomorrow i.e. September 6. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 70,000.