Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India on September 3. Now, the tech giant has shared a post that suggests that the handset is "coming soon" to India. To recall, it debuted earlier this month and comes with a 6.5-inch screen, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

There is a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is 8.4mm thick and weighs 189 grams

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features an IP67-rated built for dust and water resistance, a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a protruding camera unit. The device sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is offered in four colors.

It bears a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

The phone supports 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has been priced starting at £409 (roughly Rs. 41,400) in the UK. In India, it is expected to start at around Rs. 36,000. The official information, however, will be revealed soon.